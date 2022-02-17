Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$8.84, with a volume of 28135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.81.

NSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 price objective on Nomad Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, reduced their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.75.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$541.56 million and a PE ratio of 39.68.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.