NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser La…

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a €60.00 ($68.18) target price by equities research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 84.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NOEJ. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.89 ($48.74).

NOEJ stock opened at €32.44 ($36.86) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €33.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of €36.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77. NORMA Group has a 1 year low of €29.82 ($33.89) and a 1 year high of €49.36 ($56.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

