NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser La…

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a €60.00 ($68.18) target price by equities research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 84.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NOEJ. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.89 ($48.74).

NOEJ stock opened at €32.44 ($36.86) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €33.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of €36.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77. NORMA Group has a 1 year low of €29.82 ($33.89) and a 1 year high of €49.36 ($56.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

