Norman Gennaro Sells 7,000 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $820,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Norman Gennaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $493,550.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $494,250.00.

ZEN traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,991,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,856. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.47. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.52 and a beta of 1.09. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $159.80.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

