North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

North American Construction Group stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.70. 87,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $471.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. CIBC started coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 33,621 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

