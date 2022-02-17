North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Short Interest Update

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the January 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, insider Robert P. Adelman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $45,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,528 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.25% of North European Oil Royalty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

North European Oil Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.46. The company had a trading volume of 45,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,563. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $114.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.19.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 86.42% and a return on equity of 2,834.28%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.77%.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.

