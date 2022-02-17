Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Short Interest Up 32.1% in January

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the January 15th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.47. 3,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,870. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $8.22.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA engages in the provision of aviation, other transport, and travel-related activities. It operates through the following business areas: People and Services, Aircraft Operations, Assets and Financing, and Other Business Areas. The People and Services business area includes crew, airline and crew support, and administrative functions.

