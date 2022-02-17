Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.06

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.06 and traded as low as $1.45. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 47,664 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative return on equity of 51.06% and a negative net margin of 184.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVFY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Nova LifeStyle in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nova LifeStyle by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 20,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVFY)

Nova Lifestyle, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and manufacturing of modern home furniture. The firm offers living room, urban dining, bedroom, and nova qwik products. It sells its products under the brand name, Diamond Sofa. The company was founded by Ya Ming Wong and Yuen Ching Ho in 1992 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

