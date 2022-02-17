Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.06

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.06 and traded as low as $1.45. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 47,664 shares.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06.
Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative return on equity of 51.06% and a negative net margin of 184.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter.
Nova LifeStyle Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVFY)
Nova Lifestyle, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and manufacturing of modern home furniture. The firm offers living room, urban dining, bedroom, and nova qwik products. It sells its products under the brand name, Diamond Sofa. The company was founded by Ya Ming Wong and Yuen Ching Ho in 1992 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.
