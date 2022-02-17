Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Nova Measuring Instruments to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NVMI opened at $118.61 on Thursday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52-week low of $76.76 and a 52-week high of $149.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on NVMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.