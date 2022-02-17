Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Nova Measuring Instruments to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NVMI opened at $118.61 on Thursday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52-week low of $76.76 and a 52-week high of $149.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07.
Several research firms have recently commented on NVMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.
About Nova Measuring Instruments
Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.