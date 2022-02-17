NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Short Interest Update

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the January 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 835,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other NovaBay Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jeffrey Kunin purchased 262,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $125,937.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Justin Hall purchased 69,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 432,591 shares of company stock worth $201,237 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 71,492 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 18,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 313,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,390. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 3.47. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.79.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

