NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Short Interest Update

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the January 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 835,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
In other NovaBay Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jeffrey Kunin purchased 262,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $125,937.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Justin Hall purchased 69,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 432,591 shares of company stock worth $201,237 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NBY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 313,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,390. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 3.47. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.79.
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
