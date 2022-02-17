NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) shot up 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.29 and last traded at $7.27. 98,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,373,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price target on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.66 and a beta of 0.67.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 37,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $281,833.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 22,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $151,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,323. Corporate insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exor Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 21.0% during the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,349,506 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,085,000 after buying an additional 1,969,406 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,482,706 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,771,000 after purchasing an additional 854,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 127.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,159,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 650,147 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 21.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,560,826 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after purchasing an additional 453,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 10.1% in the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,578,832 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after purchasing an additional 421,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

