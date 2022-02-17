Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $72.69

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.69 and traded as low as $61.23. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $61.23, with a volume of 2,979 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.27.
About Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novozymes A/S (NVZMF)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.