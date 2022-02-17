NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.10 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Shares of DNOW stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 55,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,257. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.45. NOW has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NOW by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 36,947 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOW by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 238,773 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NOW by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 322,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 25,246 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in NOW by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 120,481 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in NOW by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 195,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 70,914 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

