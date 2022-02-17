NRG Energy (NRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect NRG Energy to post earnings of ($1.34) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $39.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

NRG Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Moser purchased 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in NRG Energy by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

