NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the January 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of NRXP opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.15. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $57.00.
NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter.
NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.