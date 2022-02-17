NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the January 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NRXP opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.15. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 2,345.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

