NU (NU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NU (NYSE:NU) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.
Shares of NU stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. NU has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NU. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,700,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,890,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000.
About NU
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.
