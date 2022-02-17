NU (NU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NU (NYSE:NU) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NU stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. NU has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NU. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,700,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,890,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NU. Susquehanna began coverage on NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on NU in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. New Street Research began coverage on NU in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

