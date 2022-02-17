Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NUS traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $55.20. 23,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.44. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $62.70.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.