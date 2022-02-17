Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Price Down 0.7% This Week

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 17th. In the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a market capitalization of $757,936.49 and approximately $12,462.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00044236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,969.72 or 0.07088169 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,905.52 or 1.00020751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00049872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00053173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Coin Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco . Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuco.cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuco.cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

