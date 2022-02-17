Nucor Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $6.77 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nucor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $6.77 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NUE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

Nucor stock opened at $122.66 on Thursday. Nucor has a 52 week low of $56.08 and a 52 week high of $128.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.44 and a 200-day moving average of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Nucor by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Nucor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 701,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

