Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Issues Earnings Results

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Nutrien updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.200-$11.800 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $10.20-11.80 EPS.

NYSE NTR traded up $2.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.17. 4,358,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,086,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.96. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $78.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $996,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

