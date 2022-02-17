Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $78.75 and last traded at $77.37, with a volume of 185403 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.06.

The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Nutrien by 14.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,145 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Nutrien by 25.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,113 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Nutrien by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,154,000 after purchasing an additional 396,613 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 1.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,905,000 after purchasing an additional 170,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Nutrien by 5.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,219,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,201,000 after purchasing an additional 563,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.96.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

