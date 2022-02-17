NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $345.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $335.00 to $345.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.20.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $265.11 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1,028.4% during the fourth quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 44,785 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after buying an additional 40,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 73,964 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,117,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

