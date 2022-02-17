NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Down 7.8%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s stock price dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $244.44 and last traded at $244.48. Approximately 539,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 52,490,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.11.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.43.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.21, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,059,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,025,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

