Nyerium 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00 (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last week, Nyerium has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Nyerium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Nyerium has a total market cap of $15,344.37 and $3.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,188.84 or 0.99662424 BTC.

METAWORLD (METAWORLD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaficial World (MW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008787 BTC.

About Nyerium

Nyerium (NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 41,533,697 coins and its circulating supply is 36,649,069 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Nyerium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

