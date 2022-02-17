O3Swap (O3) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.59 Million

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. O3Swap has a market capitalization of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, O3Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One O3Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00044594 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,881.30 or 0.07090539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,597.63 or 0.99905893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00049012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00050434 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003007 BTC.

About O3Swap

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire O3Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase O3Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

