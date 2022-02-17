Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Short Interest Up 33.9% in January

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the January 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,114. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

