OAX Price Down 5.8% This Week (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. OAX has a total market capitalization of $10.95 million and $772,064.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OAX has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OAX Coin Profile

OAX (OAX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The official website for OAX is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

