Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) shares rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 37,305 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 88,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.
Separately, Dawson James cut their price objective on shares of Oblong from $13.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st.
The stock has a market cap of $25.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64.
About Oblong (NYSE:OBLG)
Oblong, Inc engages in the provision of patented multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. The firm’s patented technologies change the way people work, create and communicate. Its product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators.
