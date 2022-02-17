Observer Trading Down 8% This Week (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last seven days, Observer has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Observer has a total market capitalization of $20.60 million and approximately $218,243.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Observer coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00038878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00107798 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,437,080,871 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

