Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,120

Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,115 ($15.09) to GBX 1,120 ($15.16) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Shares of OOUT stock opened at GBX 10 ($0.14) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32. The firm has a market cap of £5.39 million and a PE ratio of -2.34. Ocean Outdoor has a 12 month low of GBX 6.48 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 10.90 ($0.15).
Ocean Outdoor Company Profile
