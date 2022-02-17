Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,120

Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,115 ($15.09) to GBX 1,120 ($15.16) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OOUT stock opened at GBX 10 ($0.14) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32. The firm has a market cap of £5.39 million and a PE ratio of -2.34. Ocean Outdoor has a 12 month low of GBX 6.48 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 10.90 ($0.15).

Ocean Outdoor Limited provides digital out-of-home advertising services in Denmark, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It creates broadcast and online content for entertaining and influential brand experiences for national audiences. The company was formerly known as Ocelot Partners Limited and changed its name to Ocean Outdoor Limited in March 2018.

