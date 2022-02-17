Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Oceaneering International reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oceaneering International.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE:OII traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,488. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 12,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $155,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,303,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000,000 after acquiring an additional 187,394 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 16.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,956,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,341,000 after buying an additional 846,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,230,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,847,000 after buying an additional 118,760 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,299,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,320,000 after buying an additional 964,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 6.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,846,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,594,000 after buying an additional 107,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oceaneering International (OII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.