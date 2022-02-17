Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Oceaneering International reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oceaneering International.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE:OII traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,488. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 12,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $155,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,303,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000,000 after acquiring an additional 187,394 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 16.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,956,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,341,000 after buying an additional 846,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,230,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,847,000 after buying an additional 118,760 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,299,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,320,000 after buying an additional 964,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 6.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,846,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,594,000 after buying an additional 107,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oceaneering International (OII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.