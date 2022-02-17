Oceaneering International (OII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Oceaneering International stock opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79. Oceaneering International has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $39,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oceaneering International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.
About Oceaneering International
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
