Oceaneering International (OII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79. Oceaneering International has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $39,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OII. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 189.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after purchasing an additional 884,814 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 460.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 426,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 350,385 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 810,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 232,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,230,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,847,000 after acquiring an additional 118,760 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 573,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 114,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oceaneering International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.