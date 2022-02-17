Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.94

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.94 and traded as high as $36.21. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $35.98, with a volume of 12,778 shares.
Several research firms recently issued reports on OCN. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ocwen Financial from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocwen Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.05 million, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.94.
About Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN)
Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.
