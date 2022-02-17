Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.94

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.94 and traded as high as $36.21. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $35.98, with a volume of 12,778 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OCN. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ocwen Financial from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocwen Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.05 million, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 52.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ocwen Financial by 140.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 3,527.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.

