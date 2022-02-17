ODUWA (OWC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 17th. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000931 BTC on exchanges. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $6,422.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,660.20 or 1.00073124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00069262 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00028553 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002421 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00020430 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.58 or 0.00363223 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.