Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.71), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

NASDAQ OPI traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,801. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -46.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.32. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $31.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $714,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Office Properties Income Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

