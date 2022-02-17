Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,630 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 25.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 19.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 57.1% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OPI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -46.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.71). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

