Offshift (XFT) Price Tops $7.73 on Major Exchanges

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for $7.73 or 0.00018809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a market capitalization of $37.54 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 32.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Offshift Coin Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,855,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

