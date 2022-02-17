OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the January 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

OGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,091,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $827,015,000 after buying an additional 1,319,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,652,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,959,000 after purchasing an additional 181,758 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1,614.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,993 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,921,000 after purchasing an additional 130,657 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,541,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,528,000 after buying an additional 241,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $35.78 on Thursday. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $38.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average is $35.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.79%.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

