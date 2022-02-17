OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,362 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of OGE Energy worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 41.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter worth about $89,000. 62.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

NYSE:OGE opened at $35.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average of $35.57. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $38.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.79%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.