OGE Energy (OGE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Shares of OGE opened at $35.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average is $35.57. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,966,000 after buying an additional 294,036 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in OGE Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,425,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,702,000 after buying an additional 54,716 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in OGE Energy by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 32,215 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in OGE Energy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in OGE Energy by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

