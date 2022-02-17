OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Shares Down 4.9%

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) shares were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 1,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 12,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05.
About OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ)
