OKB (OKB) Achieves Market Cap of $1.21 Billion

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. OKB has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and $138.22 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB coin can now be purchased for $20.20 or 0.00049499 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OKB has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OKB alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00038878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00107798 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.