Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $171.56

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $171.56 and last traded at $173.81, with a volume of 81202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.55.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.58.

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. The business had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $212,955.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,782,011. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Okta by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,164,000 after purchasing an additional 33,306 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth $2,380,000. Finally, Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth $33,441,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

