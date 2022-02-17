Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock Position Boosted by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,891,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 3.31% of OLO worth $146,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in OLO by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in OLO by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in OLO by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 187,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OLO by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in OLO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $17.49 on Thursday. Olo Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.33.

In other OLO news, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $629,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nithya B. Das sold 18,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $484,392.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 157,145 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,662 over the last three months.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of OLO from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

