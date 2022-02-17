Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Olympic Steel stock opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.74 million, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.69. Olympic Steel has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.02.

In other news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $39,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $191,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,700 shares of company stock worth $254,250. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Olympic Steel by 117.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Olympic Steel during the second quarter worth $201,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Olympic Steel by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Olympic Steel by 124.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

