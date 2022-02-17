Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Olympic Steel stock opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.74 million, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.69. Olympic Steel has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.02.
In other news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $39,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $191,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,700 shares of company stock worth $254,250. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Olympic Steel Company Profile
Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.
