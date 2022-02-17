OneLedger (OLT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $189,304.00

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 17th. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $11.67 million and approximately $189,304.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneLedger coin can now be bought for $0.0237 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, OneLedger has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00038924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00107848 BTC.

OneLedger Coin Profile

OneLedger (OLT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,040,977 coins. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

