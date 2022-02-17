OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) will announce earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the highest is $2.54. OneMain reported earnings per share of $3.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year earnings of $8.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $8.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.08 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Shares of OMF stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.00. 810,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,260. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $45.84 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $278,150,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,865,000 after buying an additional 675,979 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,562,000 after buying an additional 2,164,897 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of OneMain by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,695,000 after buying an additional 619,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of OneMain by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,658,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,118,000 after buying an additional 769,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

