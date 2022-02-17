Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,310 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.45% of Onto Innovation worth $51,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 47,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ONTO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $562,179.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,725 shares of company stock worth $1,622,935 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONTO opened at $92.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.29. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.17 and a 12-month high of $106.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

