Open Lending (LPRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Open Lending stock opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average is $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

Several research firms have commented on LPRO. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Open Lending by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Open Lending by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Open Lending by 203.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 26,952 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Open Lending by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

