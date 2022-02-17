Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $43.24

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.24 and last traded at $43.45, with a volume of 47379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

Several research firms recently commented on OTEX. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Get Open Text alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.221 dividend. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.54%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Text by 194.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text during the second quarter worth $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Open Text by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,524,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Open Text by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,810,000 after buying an additional 108,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Open Text by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,555,000 after buying an additional 40,040 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.