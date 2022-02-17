Opium Achieves Market Cap of $3.32 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Opium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001883 BTC on exchanges. Opium has a market cap of $3.32 million and $162,769.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Opium has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Opium

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

